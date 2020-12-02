In the era before automobiles dominated life and landscape, the location of the U.S. Post Office usually identified the center of any town, and sometimes it decided where the center of town would gravitate. That was the case in Berlin, and sometime around 1908 someone snapped a photo of Post Office Square, into which Exchange, Green, and Main Streets and Glen Avenue all emptied. I estimate the date by the 1907 or 1908 Maxwell Roadster parked at right; my grandfather owned the 1907 model, and the postcard image is too indistinct to distinguish between them.
Berlin's 1909-vintage insurance maps enable the identification of every building in the postcard. The yellow wooden building at right, with the broad awning, is a confectionary, and the only confectioner on the 1910 census of Berlin was James Pickford, so maybe it was his. Beside the candy store, the Romanesque brick building with the bracketed cornice and crenellated frieze is the post office. It isn't obvious from the photo, but because of the angle of the street each building on the square sits a few feet back from the one north of it, and out of sight behind the post office is a tiny jewelry store, of which Berlin had an unusual number.
The first floor of the tallest brick building is the waiting room for the Grand Trunk Railroad, the freight and passenger depots of which stood at the end of Exchange Street, down which a horse-drawn delivery wagon is about to turn. What occupied the second and third floors of the building will have to remain a mystery, but the building on the corner of Exchange Street is the Berlin National Bank, and the upper floors of that structure are identified as the Masonic Hall by the emblematic square and compass affixed to the front. The topmost floor has no windows, presumably to accommodate whatever secret rituals the members conduct when they don their little aprons.
The yellow three-story structure to the left of the bank is the Berlin House, which once flourished on the patronage of businessmen and tourists who arrived at the depot, a couple of hundred yards down the street. Peeking between the bank and the hotel is one window of the First Universalist Church. At far left is the first of many tenements that lined Glen Avenue at the time, with a sewing-machine store and an express office on the ground floor. Just visible at left (if the photo doesn't get cropped) is the track of the trolley line that brought those tenement-dwellers to work.
Today, the old square is a neglected part of town, save for visitors to the Eagles Club and the ceaseless flow of vehicular traffic bound for somewhere else. The only building still standing from the 1908-ish photo is the church, which needs some paint. The watering trough survives, but has been dragged over to a little park at the head of Main Street, where one can sit and contemplate more prosperous days
