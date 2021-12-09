LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society, located at 551 Main St. on the corner of Route 5 and 5a, will be unveiling a new exhibit featuring unidentified photos from the society’s collection on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Archivist Liz Kerr has sorted through thousands of these photographs and put together a display of over 130 images, organized both chronologically and by subject matter.
With photos from the 1850s through the 1950s, the exhibit covers roughly 100 years and includes several early forms of photography. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about these different types of photographs while looking at period examples of the photos described, such as daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, and more. The images on view range from formal portraits, to pictures of pets, to some more peculiar ones such as a gentleman posing with a rifle while wearing roller skates.
The exhibit will be open to the public during the Society’s regular business hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.
Admission is free.
For more information, the society can be reached at (207) 925-3234 or at lovellhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
