WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital welcomes Deborah Mueller, MD, to Wolfeboro Women’s Health. Dr. Mueller joins Timothy Pinard, MD, and the skilled office staff located in Huggins Hospital’s Medical Arts Center in Wolfeboro.
Dr. Mueller is a gynecologist who looks forward to caring for community members of the Eastern Lakes Region and beyond. She is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She has received New Hampshire Magazine’s “Top Doctor” award for the past four years.
Dr. Mueller is passionate about making connections with her patients and building relationships that will benefit the patient and the patient’s family.
“When you come to see me, we will sit together and have a conversation so I can learn more about you prior to asking you to put on a medical gown,” said Dr. Mueller. “I want to get to know you as a person.”
Dr. Mueller joins Huggins Hospital because of the organizations priority and value of family.
“I have worked at hospitals of all sizes and I always appreciate the family feeling,” said Dr. Mueller. “In places that value family, you have the pleasure of knowing the name of the person who cleans your office. You can connect easily with the CEO. And you get to know what is important to your patients.”
Dr. Mueller has special interest in genetic counseling for cancer-causing genes. She appreciates being able to help families learn more about their risks and help them make more holistic decisions in health care.
Dr. Mueller also has special interest in transgender health care and looks forward to serving people who may have needed to travel to receive their care in the past.
Dr. Mueller earned her BA in Biology-Psychology from Wesleyan University. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology with the Woman and Infants' Hospital and Brown University Program in Medicine.
Dr. Mueller is also an award winning oil painter who paints both landscapes and still life. She is married with three adult daughters and currently lives in Durham.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mueller, please call Wolfeboro Women's Health at (603) 569-7585.
