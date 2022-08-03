By Siena Kaplan-Thompson
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Family Nurse Practitioner Josie Lamb, APRN, will be teaching hula hooping for all ages at White Mountain Community Health Center.
The community is invited to attend “Hoops and Scoops” at White Mountain Community Health Center on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. in honor of National Health Center Week.
New family nurse practitioner Josie Lamb, APRN will be teaching hula hooping for all ages, and ice cream will be served.
There will also be a walk-in vaccine clinic where Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for anyone 6 months or older will be available.
Executive Director JR Porter will give tours of the Health Center while Community Health Worker Erin Jones will provide information about our programs and services.
Lamb has been performing and teaching hula hooping for over a decade.
She said, “I love hula hooping because it’s a playful way to exercise and dance with music, and it reminds me that I’m not perfect and it’s OK to drop the hoop and pick it back up and keep learning and growing. There’s no one-size-fits-all way to be active. I like to encourage people to think outside the box and find something that’s joyful for them.”
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to nearly 29 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system.
Community Health Centers lower health care costs to the tune of 24 billion dollars a year, reduce rates chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies.
Community Health Centers are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment.
While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, Community Health Centers have stretched themselves to reconfigure services for those in need.
White Mountain Community Health Center is Mount Washington Valley’s local community health center. It exists to ensure that everyone in the area can access high quality health care they can afford, no matter what’s going on in their lives.
The center has a sliding fee scale, patient care funds, cost transparency, and care coordinators who help patients resolve issues interfering with their health such as housing or food access.
White Mountain Community Health Center is governed by a local board of directors made up primarily of its own patients, who make sure the center is providing excellent care for everyone it serves.
The patients are representative of the community at large, friends and neighbors – those with chronic diseases or serious illnesses, those who are well, those with extra to give, those who are going through difficult times and need extra support, and many in between.
Community Health Centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care.
White Mountain Community Health Center is accepting new patients for adult and pediatric primary care, children’s dental services, family planning, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment. COVID-19 vaccination and testing is available for all.
Established patients can also access nutrition counseling with a registered dietician, adult dental cleanings and X-rays, and care coordination.
For more information or to become a patient, go to whitemountainhealth.org, call (603) 447-8900 or come to the open house.
Siena Kaplan-Thompson is the director of communications and development at White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.