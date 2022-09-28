Speakers, workshops, resources offered at free event
CONWAY — Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County is once again offering the MWV Caregiver Expo, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The event, last held in 2019, will be once again be held at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center, 987 East Main St. in Center Conway.
This free event is for those caring for someone with memory loss or cognitive impairment and seeking relevant information, community resources and services.
Advance registration is required and limited space is available. A complimentary lunch will be offered.
Caregivers are welcome to bring their loved one with them to the Expo, where they can enjoy supervised activities at the MWV Adult Day Center. There are a limited number of spots available for care. Those who want to reserve space should call ahead to (603) 356-7006 Ext. 39 to register for the expo and review the process to enroll in care for the day.
VNHCH Executive Director Sandy Ruka said: “Caring for someone with memory loss or cognitive impairment can be a rewarding and sometimes overwhelming experience. We want people to know that support is available. We have an inspiring lineup of speakers this year with a focus on cognitive and memory impairment. Those who may be in a caregiving role in the future are also welcome to learn more. We hope every caregiver in Carroll County and Western Maine considers coming to this empowering event.”
The workshops and speakers for the event include:
• “Self-Care: Sounds So Easy,” 10-11 a.m., with national presenter Gerri King, sponsored by Memorial Hospital. It is not a new concept to encourage self-care for caregivers. Research and experience have shown that it is important and have also resulted in caregivers responding, “Easy to say and very hard to do!” This session will offer a number of suggestions that take into account barriers and challenges. You will be encouraged to take what makes sense, throw out what does not, and put on the shelf what you might want to take down some day.
• “Virtual Dementia Tour.” The Virtual Dementia Tour, created by P.K. Beville, is a scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia through the use of patented sensory tools and instruction. Proceeds from the sale of the Virtual Dementia Tour support the work of Second Wind Dreams, an internationally known non-profit dedicated to changing the perception of aging through the fulfillment of elders' dreams. Want an advance preview? View this video on Youtube: youtu.be/Nsne9-QZQH4.
• “Teepa Snow Workshop,” 1-2:30 p.m., facilitated by Jennifer Grise,nurse practitioner and Julie VanDyne, RN. This workshop helps learners understand how to adapt how we interact when another person’s brain is changing. This workshop will include explanations of how the brain is changing when someone is living with dementia and what care partners can do to be supportive. Learners will practice the use of Positive Physical Approach and Hand-under-Hand, developed by Teepa Snow. Both techniques are based in building relationships and doing with people instead of to people.
In addition to the workshops, there will be education-focused breakout sessions, including:
• The Alzheimer’s Association will have a representative on hand who can inform participants about support available.
• Jenny Hagerty will be available to talk about the REACH caregiver support program now being offered locally.
• Demonstrations will be offered to show how to adapt clothing to make it easier for persons with dementia to dress themselves, such as replacing buttons with Velcro.
• Opening Minds Through Art is an award-winning evidence-based program for people with Alzheimer’s disease. The expo will feature artwork created by those who have participated in OMA locally.
Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice has partnered with Memorial Hospital and Mount Washington Adult Day Center to present this event, sponsored by Merrill Lynch. While the 2022 MWV Caregiver Expo is free, advance registration is required by calling (603) 356-7006 or going online at Eventbrite: MWV Caregiver Expo (eventbrite.com/e/2022-mwv-caregiver-expo-tickets-421376336967).
