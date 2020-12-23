CONWAY — Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County recently received a three-year $60,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Anna B. Stearns Fund, First Page Fund, Jessie B. Cox Fund for Health, Nutrire Fund, and the Robert and Alexandria Lowe Fund.
The grant will cover the agency’s general operating expenses to help further their mission to provide exceptional home health care enabling independent living and quality of life for their clients and families.
Executive Director Sandy Ruka said, “2020 has been a time of challenges and change for our agency. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much — how we deliver care to our patients, how we interact with our community and the type of care our dedicated staff provides on a daily basis. This generous grant from New Hampshire Charitable Foundation underwriting a portion of our operating costs will let us focus on what’s important — patient care.”
Despite the safety and financial challenges that COVID-19 presented for them, VNHCH did not miss a single day of service throughout the pandemic from the outset. The grant will be used for operating expenses including staffing, training, equipment, supplies and programs that aren’t otherwise reimbursable through insurance or government programs.
In 2020, VNHCH also received grants from Bald Peak Community Fund, Oleonda Jameson Trust, New England Grassroots Environment Fund and the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Foundation, in support of their Palliative Care, “Simple Comforts” and COVID-19 Mask Initiatives.
Ruka continued, “As a small non-profit, VNHCH depends on the generosity of foundations and donors to ensure our mission can continue no matter what. We are grateful to each and every one of these foundations for their support this year.”
Those wishing to make a donation to VNHCH may do so online at vnhch.org.
Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization licensed by the States of New Hampshire and Maine, a Medicare Certified Home Health Agency and a Medicare Certified Hospice. For more information, go to vnhch.org or call (603) 356-7006.
To learn more about the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation go to nhcf.org or call (603) 225-6641.
