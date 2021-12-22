CONWAY — With high numbers of COVID-19 cases and people trying to get tested as part of their vacation plans, COVID testing services in the valley are very busy, and Memorial Hospital says people should plan ahead if they need to be tested for travel, school or holiday gatherings.
Hospital spokesman Tim Kershner said Wednesday that call volume has increased significantly for the drive-thru testing clinic. “We’re asking people to be patient with callbacks and with our scheduling because we have a finite number of slots each day,” Kershner said.
He noted the testing site will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
However, it will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve during normal testing hours, which is 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for weekdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on weekends.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling (603) 356-0673.
Test results are typically available within 72 hours, though recently they were often returned in under 24 hours, the hospital said.
“We are creeping up to 24-48 hours now,” Kershner said, saying people who need results back within a limited time frame should keep in mind that longer wait.
While the state reported 561 new cases Tuesday, the seven-day average in New Hampshire remains high at more than 1,000 per day.
The state is currently at 11 percent positivity rate for COVID testing, meaning 11 percent of the people testing for COVID-19 are found to have the virus.
The numbers of people being hospitalized because of the virus is at an all-time high, with 475 people hospitalized as of midweek, according to the state Department of health and Human Services.
Owen said in a meeting with the New Hampshire Association of hospitals last week, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said there is a high likelihood that hospitalization number could get up over 700.
Memorial officials said on a community Zoom meeting last Friday that COVID and non-COVID patients have filled beds in the North Conway hospital.
“Last weekend, we were absolutely surging here,” said Will Owen, Memorial’s emergency preparedness coordinator, with a high of 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and a total of 25 patients putting the hospital at capacity.
Hospital President Art Mathisen said the staff is tired. But he added: “This team is doing as well as I can ever imagine. We have a strong hospital and a strong team, and they’re just pushing forward. My main message to them is if not us, then who?"
Mathisen also noted there are no plans to shut down normal operations at the hospital as happened when the pandemic began. “We cannot afford to do that — not from a money perspective, that’s not even on my mind right now. What’s on my mind is sick people getting sicker,” he said.
The number of inpatients were down a bit, with 17 inpatients reported, of which four tested positive for COVID.
While Owen noted the hospital had “a little reprieve” with some open beds, he said, “We don’t anticipate (the surge) going away, and we are preparing our team for a long haul here, at least through the holidays.”
Owen and other officials said they hope to get the message out that COVID cases are still growing and that hospital resources already are severely taxed.
Since Thanksgiving, the numbers of cases in New Hampshire have outstripped anything seen since the pandemic began, with the worst previous numbers of cases being recorded last winter between Thanksgiving and mid-January. And case numbers have continued to rise.
That is true of Carroll County as well, with Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro operating at or near capacity much of the time (see related story).
While last year, case numbers started to go down in mid-January, after the holidays were over and people began to be vaccinated, officials say they don’t know what will happen this year.
“Maybe in late January things will start to settle down but that would be a big crystal ball for me to even suggest,” Owen said. “We’re not planning on it.”
Hospital officials urge vaccinations and boosters, wearing masks and following other public health precautions to help slow the spread of the virus. They noted that vaccinations have been shown to significantly decrease the severity of illness with COVID and keep people from needing to be hospitalized with the disease.
The hospital maintains its own COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village.
Appointments help with planning but are not required to get vaccinated (call (603) 356-0673 to schedule a time). Owen said anyone who can’t schedule an appointment is welcome to walk in. “We’ll take care of them,” he said.
