CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday
announced the N.H. Mobile Vaccine Van will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at state parks through Sept. 30.
DHHS has to date scheduled 17 stops at other parks primarily in southern and central New Hampshire.
While the van has no scheduled stops at either Cathedral Ledge State Park in North Conway or White Lake State Park in Tamworth, stops are planned at Franconia Notch State Park in Franconia and Lincoln on Aug. 26 and Sept. 29 and at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Sept. 14.
On announcing the schedule DHHS noted it partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources to make it easy for people to get vaccinated while enjoying New Hampshire state parks.
Anyone who is vaccinated at these locations will receive a complimentary day pass to any New Hampshire State Park or historic site for use any time until Dec. 31, 2022. The day pass does not include meter parking, camping, Cannon Mountain Ski Area, The Flume Gorge or Cannon Mt. Aerial Tramway.
“As New Hampshire prepares for a busy fall tourism season, we continue make vaccination as easily available as possible,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “Take in the great outdoors at our pristine state parks, and get the vaccine all while you’re there — a win-win!”
“One of the ways we have continued to make the vaccine as accessible as possible is through our mobile vaccine van,” Patricia Tilley, director of public health services said. “Working with DNCR, we wanted to create an opportunity to reach those who may be delaying getting vaccinated. Now is the time.”
“We welcome thousands of New Hampshire residents and visitors to our many state parks each day,” DNCR Commissioner Sarah Stewart said. “We are thrilled to partner with DHHS in order to make the vaccine as easy and accessible as possible.”
The current schedule is as follows:
Aug. 21: Pawtuckaway State Park, Nottingham, 4-6 p.m.
Aug. 26: Franconia Notch State Park — Echo Lake, Franconia, 8-10:30 a.m.
Sept. 8: Hampton Beach State Park – South, 3-6 p.m.
Sept. 9: Hampton Beach State Park — South, 8-10 a.m.
Sept. 10: Wellington State Park, Bristol, 8 a.m.–noon.
Sept. 14: Jericho Mountain State Park, Berlin, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sept. 15: Hampton Beach State Park – South, 2:30-6 p.m.
Sept. 20: Hampton Beach State Park - South, 1:30-6 p.m.
Sept. 21: Wallis Sands State Park, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
Sept. 22: Sunapee State Park, 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Hampton Beach State Park - South, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sept. 25: Sunapee State Park, 1-6 p.m.
Sept. 26: Pawtuckaway State Park, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sept. 27: Hampton Beach State Park - South, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sept. 29: Franconia Notch State Park — The Flume Gorge, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sept. 30: Monadanock HQ State Park, Jaffrey, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
These locations are in addition to several clinics scheduled throughout the summer. For information on other clinics, follow the DHHS Facebook page at tinyurl.com/34xczzac for the weekly posted schedule.
