Victoria Laracy holds her candle as speakers deliver their remarks at the Starting Point Vigil in 2021 in North Conway's Schouler Park. The candlelight vigil took place in remembrance of those who have been affected by domestic violence. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Attendees listen to a speaker at last year's Domestic Violence Awareness vigil at Schouler Park in North Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Starting Point will hold a candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness tonight (Oct. 20) as part of its Domestic Violence Awareness Month activities.
People are encouraged to come to Shouler Park in North Conway Village at 6 p.m. to take part in the vigil.
In announcing the vigil, Community Outreach and Prevention Coordinator Raetha Stoddard said, “Oct. 20 will be an evening of remembrance for those whose lives were shattered by domestic violence and for those who survived and lit the way for others to do the same. The evening is also an opportunity for the community to set intentional next steps with Starting Point to stand up for victims and survivors here in Carroll County.”
As part of the campaign to promote domestic violence awareness, Stoddard wants everyone in the community to know they can help victims know that they are not alone by standing up, speaking out, and by taking a pledge to actively become involved in ending domestic violence.
Individuals can show support by joinining in the vigil. Attendees will meet at the flagpole in the park and walk silently to the Gazebo at the recreation center to listen to speakers and take a pledge to stand up for victims.
