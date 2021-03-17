CONWAY — Starting Point is excited to offer a free six-week writing workshop titled “Voices of Healing.”
Workshops will be held via Zoom on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 22 through April 26.
Penny Kittle and Linda Rief will be leading the writing workshops.
Both Kittle and Rief have been public school teachers in New Hampshire for more than three decades and both are published writers with more than a dozen works between them.
Prevention Specialist Raetha Stoddard from Starting Point will be available throughout the workshops to provide advocacy to participants as needed.
“Particularly in this time of COVID-19 we have been so isolated that we need to hear each other’s stories. Writing gives us voice as we seek to explore and clarify our lives,” says Rief.
Survivors of domestic and sexual violence are encouraged to participate in this closed group which offers private exploration and support as they explore through writing their path from victimization to survivorship.
“Giving voice through the arts to victims and survivors is not only a path to individual healing but an invitation to all in our community who have experienced trauma to explore avenues of healing, together,” says Stoddard.
For more information, email raetha@startingpointnh.org or go to Starting Point’s website at startingpointnh.org or Facebook page at startingpointnh
If you, or someone you know, has experienced domestic or sexual violence, stalking or human trafficking, call to speak with an advocate 24/7 at (800) 336-3795 or through chat at www.resourceconnect.com/sp/chat.
