Medicare’s annual enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.
During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can review and change their prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans for the best coverage and cost options.
Coverage for any plan changes made during the annual enrollment period begins on Jan. 1, 2022.
ServiceLink of Carroll County provides free and unbiased counseling related to Medicare coverage options.
Ellen Begley with Servicelink of Carroll County can assist beneficiaries to review their current plans.
Appointments fill up fast so contact Servicelink at (603) 707-5882.
Servicelink is located at 448 White Mountain Highway in Tamworth.
Appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis.
