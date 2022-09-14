CONCORD — In partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services, Gov. Chris Sununu has proclaimed September as Recovery Month, reaffirming the state’s commitment to a resilient and recovery-centered system of care accessible to all residents who need support.
Recovery community organizations in New Hampshire will hold events across the state during the month of September to celebrate the efforts made by people in recovery from substance use disorder.
New Hampshire recovery community organizations, or RCOs are peer-led agencies that offer multiple pathways to recovery, providing coaching, telephone support, support groups, family support programs and other activities chosen by participants. Many centers specialize in services that include harm reduction, system navigation and advocacy.
“My administration has made it a priority from day one to build a system in New Hampshire that serves anyone struggling with substance use,” said Sununu. “The Doorways have helped tens of thousands of residents take the first step on the road to recovery. Recovery community organizations and recovery-friendly workplaces help support people during their recovery and make a profound difference in their lives. I am proud to recognize the important role recovery community organizations play in helping our friends and neighbors recover from substance misuse.”
Peer Recovery Support Services delivered through these organizations help people engage in and remain connected with the recovery process. These services are peer-designed and delivered by individuals who are in recovery themselves and trained to help others to be successful.
“Recovery is not easy, and we recognize the people throughout New Hampshire who make decisions each day that help them move forward in their recovery journeys,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “We are fortunate to have a strong system of recovery community organizations that provides critical peer support services that make a difference to people as they begin, maintain and enhance their recoveries.”
In a recent comprehensive evaluation of New Hampshire’s peer recovery support services, several data points demonstrated the value of these services and determined that increased participation in a variety of peer recovery support services activities was the most important factor associated with increasing recovery capital, which is defined as the total resources that a person has available to find and maintain their recovery.
People who engaged in prosocial and advocacy activities, attended more meetings and completed their recovery plan goals saw an increase in their recovery capital, leading to greater success in their recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.