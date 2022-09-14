CONCORD — In partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services, Gov. Chris Sununu has proclaimed September as Recovery Month, reaffirming the state’s commitment to a resilient and recovery-centered system of care accessible to all residents who need support.

Recovery community organizations in New Hampshire will hold events across the state during the month of September to celebrate the efforts made by people in recovery from substance use disorder.

