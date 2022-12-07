CONWAY — Susan Ruka, community health manager at Memorial Hospital, was voted by her fellow commission members to be the next chair of the New Hampshire Commission on Aging. Ruka assumes this new leadership role on Jan. 1.
“I was extremely honored to be asked to serve as chair of the commission,” Ruka says. “This is an important group of state agencies and local representatives working on behalf of older adults in New Hampshire.”
Commission Executive Director Rebecca Sky is equally excited to have Ruka take the helm. “We’re thrilled to have Sue serve as our chair. She brings a wealth of experience to this role in the field of aging and population health,” she said.
The New Hampshire Commission on Aging brings together representatives from state agencies such as the Finance Housing Authority, Department of Health and Human Services, and the office of the attorney general, with members of both houses of the General Court and 15 New Hampshire residents appointed by the governor. They research current and potential issues affecting the state’s older population and, if necessary, make regulatory and legislative recommendations to address them.
Ruka says the state’s median age is one of the highest in the country and aging rapidly. According to the Population Reference Bureau N.H.’s over-65 age group grew more than 42 percent since 2010. Not only does this age group have its own challenges, but it also impacts the rest of the population.
“We are familiar with health-care challenges of older adults, but we also need to address other issues,” she says. “Older adults deserve to be able to live in their housing or community of choice, and this also impacts sectors such as housing and transportation.”
Housing issues are one of the many issues studied by the commission. Other issues include strengthening our long-term services and support system of care, workforce concerns tied to the system of care, transportation alternatives, and ways to make New Hampshire a more “age-friendly” state. She points out that the commission is fully aware that their work has a wider impact than one age group. “We often find that what affects older adults also affects other age groups.”
