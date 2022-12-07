Susan Ruka

Sue Ruka, community health manager at Memorial Hospital, was voted by her fellow Commission members to be the next Chair of the New Hampshire Commission on Aging. (MEMORIAL HOSPITAL COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Susan Ruka, community health manager at Memorial Hospital, was voted by her fellow commission members to be the next chair of the New Hampshire Commission on Aging. Ruka assumes this new leadership role on Jan. 1.

“I was extremely honored to be asked to serve as chair of the commission,” Ruka says. “This is an important group of state agencies and local representatives working on behalf of older adults in New Hampshire.”

