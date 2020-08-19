WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Veterans living in areas of rural Vermont and New Hampshire will soon have another option to access medical and behavioral health appointments.
The White River Junction Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has partnered with TeleHealth Access for Seniors, which obtained donated smart devices for veterans to use.
The devices will allow area veterans to access health-care appointments, using telehealth services as an alternative to face-to-face appointments at a VA facility.
People in rural communities across the country often encounter difficulties in accessing health care services even prior to the current global pandemic. With the need to have more virtual appointments, those without a smart device or internet access have encountered obstacles to taking advantage of this important avenue for access to care.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the nation’s largest provider of telehealth services.
Telehealth technology has helped to overcome obstacles presented by COVID-19 and the help of TeleHealth Access for Seniors’ volunteers have closed the gap even further for veterans.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Yale students founded TeleHealth Access for Seniors to help elderly and low-income patients access virtual medical care.
The 501(c)(3) non-profit provides vulnerable populations with smart devices to connect them to their physicians via telehealth, friends and family using digital connectivity, and wellness tools via apps.
Through a network of 315 student volunteers, the group raises money for new tablets and collects old camera-enabled devices from local communities.
The organization also offers comprehensive print-out guides and free virtual tech support to educate seniors on how to set up devices, FaceTime and various telehealth apps.
Since its founding in March, TeleHealth Access for Seniors has raised $70,000 and donated 1750 devices to 88 clinics and VA facilities across the country.
