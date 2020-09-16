CONWAY — State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) joined the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) to announce a new educational grant for the Vaughan Learning Center to support its students’ science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) development. The announcement also celebrated the reopening of the Vaughan Learning Center on Monday, Sept. 14, which has been shut down since early spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This STEM Talent Pipeline Grant will support Vaughan Learning Center’s commitment to foster new learning opportunities that allow young students to solve problems and explore the world through science and technology.
“Through the STEM Talent Pipeline, PhRMA is committed to fostering opportunities that encourage students to develop an early interest in the STEM related studies,” said Nick McGee of PhRMA. “We are proud to support the Vaughan Learning Center and its dedication to offering these young students an environment that advances STEM educational opportunities.”
“It is never too early to expose our children to the developmental skills that are acquired through STEM education,” said Senator Bradley. “It’s so important for our children to learn through active exploration, and I want to thank PhRMA for supporting our students and the North Conway community.”
“COVID-19 has really challenged our community in a number of ways and unfortunately required us to close for several weeks in order to ensure the safety of our students and teachers,” stated Heather Ouellette , Director of Vaughan Learning Center. “We are so excited to finally reunite with our students. We really appreciate PhRMA’s support of our students in providing resources that foster their STEM development.”
The Vaughan Learning Center has been in operation since 1972 and serves 100 children from ages 6 weeks to 12 years of age. The center immerses children in exploratory activities that will help development in all areas.
The center is located in the Reverence For Life Building on Main Street in North Conway Village. and in Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
