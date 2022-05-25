BERLIN — Health care providers in Coos County remain watchful as COVID-19 numbers in northern New Hampshire show a slight uptick over the figures three weeks ago.
Even more concerning are the increases showing up in the southern part of the state.
The state figures show there were 5,309 reported active COVID cases on May 19 and nine new deaths. For the week of ending May 19, the state reported 3,889 new cases. The state this month went from reporting case numbers in daily news releases to weekly ones.
As the Androscoggin Valley COVID-19 community group opened its meeting last Thursday, host Ken Gordon took a moment to note that the country had passed the one million mark in the number of deaths from COVID-19.
He said 113 of those deaths were people from Coos County and dedicated the session to those lives lost and those who grieve the loss of a loved one to COVID.
Many individual organizations represented at the meeting reported their numbers were showing a slight increase.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital Vice President of Patient Services Brian O’Hearn said there was one COVID-19 patient at the hospital last week but the emergency department has seen an increase in COVID activity with more monoclonal antibody treatments given out.
He said approximately nine employees have COVID-19, a big jump over recent weeks.
O’Hearn said statewide last week, there was there is a general feeling among the state’s hospitals that there is more activity on the horizon and a “little bit of trepidation going into the summer months.”
AVH President Michael Peterson said it is hard to get regular data on COVID infection volumes as the state Department of Health and Human Services is only releasing COVID numbers once a week now. That creates delays in COVID templates from other health agencies that use state data. There are also many unreported positive results from home testing kits.
Peterson said the lack of daily data is creating frustration for hospital officials around the state.
“We really don’t know on a day-to-day basis where we currently are,” he said.
Peterson said one day this month, 19 percent of emergency room visits in New Hampshire were COVID-related. He said it is “pretty telling” when one in five ER visits are for a single disease.
Since the group last met three weeks ago, Coos County Family Health Services Chief Operating Officer Valerie Hart said her agency has performed 99 tests and had 24 positive results. Hart said the health center are averaging eight positive tests per week.
During that time, CCFHS has also done 91 vaccines — two first doses, 17 second vaccines, and the remainder were boosters. CCFHS will offer Pfizer vaccines to 5 to 11 year olds once their shipment is received. Hart said CCFHS waiting rooms are open with social distancing and masking required. She said two staffers are out with COVID.
Gordon, CCFHS CEO, said the federal Centers for Disease Control is suggesting areas with high transmission rates, including the entire Northeast, consider masking when indoors. He said it appears clear there are more people testing positive but able to recover at home. Gordon said on a federal level the forecasts are calling for another significant uptick in positive cases this fall or winter that could include up to 100 million people becoming infected and re-infected.
He said predicting outbreaks is tricky and the changes in how data is collected and reported out increases the reliance on anecdotal reports.
“And so, I think that the need to talk with one another, communicate with one another is going to be more important here as we have less trusted data sources,” Gordon said.
The group will meet again in three weeks to reassess the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.