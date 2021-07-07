Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
CONCORD — New Hampshire ranks in the top 10 for overall child well-being, but advocates for children and families say that doesn't diminish the importance of continued investments, especially as the state recovers from the pandemic.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book finds only seven percent of New Hampshire kids were living in poverty prior to the pandemic.
Rebecca Woitkowski, Kids Count policy coordinator for the nonprofit New Futures, said since then, many more children and families have struggled with disruptions to school and work and mental-health challenges.
"Simply returning to what we were doing pre-pandemic, that level of support for children and families shortchanges Granite State kids and fails to address persistent racial and ethnic disparities," said Woitkowski.
According to a Census Bureau national survey, since the pandemic, Black and Latino households with children have reported far more concerns than white households on issues ranging from mental health and access to health insurance, to ability to pay their rent or mortgage on time and put food on the table.
More than 20 percent of New Hampshire adults with children reported feeling "down, depressed or hopeless," and Woitkowski noted not all families have access to mental-health services to help deal with pandemic-related trauma.
This is really troubling," Woitkowski said. "I think now more than ever, equitable health and economic supports are needed to help Granite State families thrive."
The American Rescue Plan includes expanding the Child Tax Credit, from $2,000 a year to $3,600 per child.
Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the Foundation, urged policymakers to make the expansion permanent, adding children who grow up in poverty often have worse health outcomes.
"They live in substandard housing that has issues like mold and lead that go untreated," Boissiere said. "Lower-income families live in poorer neighborhoods that have poorer-resourced schools, so their education outcomes tend to be worse."
Even before COVID-19 disrupted education, the report said 12 percent of New Hampshire high school students weren't graduating on time; and last fall, people in nearly 40 percent of the state's families who had planned to pursue higher education either canceled those plans or reduced their class load.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.