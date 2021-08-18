FRANCONIA— The New Hampshire Alliance for End of Life Options is a new statewide grassroots initiative adding its voice to the movement to bring meaning, value and humanity to the end of life.
Using legislation, education, community conversations and advocacy, NHAELO seeks to ensure that every person in New Hampshire has their end-of-life wishes known and honored.
“Our vision is that all New Hampshire people may live life as fully as they can, right to the end,” said organizer Ed Butler of Hart’s Location. “To accomplish this, our mission is to help people become aware of and access the care, information, and support they need at the end of their lives.”
NHAELO is a resource for all New Hampshire residents making end of life choices, and knowing their rights and wishes. Its education and outreach work is focused on inspiring and facilitating honest, detailed conversations about death and dying among individuals, their loved ones, and their medical providers. The goal is that people understand treatments and options and feel empowered to live the best life they can until they die.
Organizers are from all over the state. Their backgrounds include public policy, health care administration, law, medicine, community organizing and advocacy, faith-based work, and elected public service. All are passionate about improving end-of-life care, based on their own experiences with loved ones, and want to connect with others who feel similarly.
“Our first work is in hosting and facilitating community conversations, so people can become more comfortable with talking with those who matter most to them about their end of life desires, concerns, and values. Our second steps will entail work with our local health-care and legal providers to ensure those preferences can be honored,” said Marianne Jackson, M.D., a NHAELO organizer from Madison and executive director of the Gibson Center in North Conway.
The group plans to start in-person and/or virtual community conversations this fall.
The website, nhendoflifeoptions.org, provides resources both within our state and nationally, ways to learn and ways to take action.
The N.H. Alliance for End of Life Options is a non-partisan, statewide effort. To learn more, and become involved, go to nhendoflifeoptions,org or e-mail contact@nhendoflifeoptions.org. The organization is based in Franconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.