TILTON — New Hampshire Veterans Home employees were recently the recipient of The Common Man Roadside’s “Do Good” lunch of pizza, dessert and beverage.
Sharon Wildermann, mother of New Hampshire Veterans Home Assistant Dietary Manager Sarah Wildermann, nominated the Veterans Home for the honor.
She said, “They have been through a lot. They go out of their way to entertain and support all the vets there that can’t currently have visitors, and have worked through all of this fearing for their families.”
Since March of 2020, the restaurant chain has accepted submissions for the complimentary delivery to health-care providers and first responders throughout New Hampshire in recognition of their vital services to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant honors employees who have gone above and beyond with their work during challenging times. In recent weeks, The Common Man Roadside has also offered half-price meals to health-care workers and first responders.
The Common Man Roadside is located at the Hooksett Welcome Centers on Interstate 93. A Common Man Roadside Market & Deli opened in 2019 in Plymouth, and a new Common Man Roadside Market & Deli is scheduled to open this month in Manchester.
The New Hampshire Veterans Home, established in Tilton in 1890, employs approximately 350 team members and is home to 150 men and women veterans who have served their country and fellow New Hampshire citizens. The New Hampshire Veterans Home is the only long-term care facility in the Granite State that is dedicated exclusively to veterans.
For more information, call (603) 527-4400, go to nh.gov/veterans or find nhveteranshome on Facebook.
