CONCORD — While winter seems just around the corner, the state of New Hampshire is continuing to warn Granite Staters about the dangers of mosquito-borne illness as three people tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus last week.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health Services announced Nov. 5 that three adults from Loudon, Pittsfield and Rumney tested positive for the viral infection transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Only one case in a person had been reported earlier this year in August in Dublin.
In reporting continuing cases of the virus, the state urges people in New Hampshire to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes including eliminating mosquito breeding locations that have standing water, wearing protective clothing and insect repellent. The risk persists until mosquitoes are no longer biting.
The two people from Rumney and Pittsfield were hospitalized with neurological symptoms but have been discharged and are recovering at home. The third person was not hospitalized and is reported to be good health.
When the virus is found present in a community the state increases the “arboviral risk level” for those and neighboring towns to indicate the higher risk of transmission mosquito-borne diseases to people.
The arboviral risk level for Loudon, Rumney and Pittsfield have been increased to high, and the risk level for surrounding towns to moderate.
“With these three JCV infections happening in early fall, it is important to remember the season of mosquitos is longer than just the summer months. Mosquitos can continue to transmit infections like Jamestown Canyon Virus until there is a mosquito-killing hard frost,” Dr. Benjamin Chan, N.H. state epidemiologist, said. “Residents and visitors of New Hampshire should take steps to avoid mosquito bites from the time the snow melts in the spring to the hard-frosts of fall.”
JCV is a mosquito-borne pathogen that circulates widely in North America primarily between deer and mosquitoes but can also infect humans. In addition to JCV, Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and West Nile Virus can also be spread to people through mosquito bites and cases are monitored by the state.
People can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms for all three mosquito-borne diseases. Early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. More serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis, can occur with these diseases.
If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local medical provider.
New Hampshire has detected 18 cases of JCV since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013, nine of them in the past two years.
Many illnesses caused by JCV are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections. In New Hampshire, human cases of JCV have been recorded as early as mid-May and as late as early November.
Anyone with questions about vector-borne illnesses can call the DPHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. More information can also be found online cdc.gov.
