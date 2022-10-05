CONWAY — Memorial Hospital is closing its dedicated COVID-19 testing center. The last day for tests will be Monday, Oct. 10.
Since the summer of 2020, Memorial has administered the PCR test for COVID-19, a laboratory-based test where a nasal swab from the patient is tested for the virus and returned within 12-72 hours, depending on lab volume. Current FDA-approved home test kits received through the mail or purchased at a retail location, are much more accessible. Memorial previously advised that no PCR test is needed to confirm results from an FDA-approved home test kit.
“We’ve seen a dramatic drop in testing demand since summer,” said Will Owen, RN, Memorial’s emergency management and clinical education manager. “There are increasing options for testing through pharmacies, other health care providers, and tests delivered by mail by the state and federal governments. What is different from previous declines in testing demand over the past two years is this time closing does not leave a testing gap in the community.”
Owen added that the hospital will continue testing patients as needed as part of a medical visit, in primary care, in the emergency department, or in preparation for a medical procedure. Testing for most non-clinical purposes, such as for travel or return to work, will no longer be performed.
“If an individual believes they have COVID-19 symptoms or has had an exposure, the best recourse is to call your primary care provider for advice. If needed, the provider may recommend a home test, or suggest a PCR test done at the provider’s office or in another health care location,” Owen said.
Individuals requiring tests for travel or to return to work should follow the instructions given by the travel company or employer.
The Memorial Hospital COVID-19 testing center was initially open only for those with COVID-19 symptoms, operations expanded to include asymptomatic testing as the availability of testing materials improved and testing criteria changed. The center closed briefly in the fall of 2021 as COVID-19 cases and testing demand declined in the area but resumed at the beginning of the omicron surge.
“We’ve come a long way from the early days of COVID and COVID testing. Testing options have also improved. This is a good time for our team to step back and return to their usual hospital responsibilities. But, like before, we can scale back up quickly if needed.”
Last spring Memorial transitioned its vaccine operations from a standalone clinic in North Conway to its primary care offices. Vaccines are still available to the public on Wednesdays by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon, and for Memorial patients as part of a provider visit or nurse visit.
Memorial is also hosting drive-through vaccine clinics for both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu on its North Conway campus on Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, and Oct. 29.
