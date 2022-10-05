CONWAY —  Memorial Hospital is closing its dedicated COVID-19 testing center. The last day for tests will be Monday, Oct. 10.

Since the summer of 2020, Memorial has administered the PCR test for COVID-19, a laboratory-based test where a nasal swab from the patient is tested for the virus and returned within 12-72 hours, depending on lab volume. Current FDA-approved home test kits received through the mail or purchased at a retail location, are much more accessible. Memorial previously advised that no PCR test is needed to confirm results from an FDA-approved home test kit.

