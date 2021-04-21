CONWAY — Memorial Hospital will host its 41st annual golf tournament on Thursday, July 22, at the North Conway Country Club.
The event’s format closely follows last year’s with social distancing, scheduled tee times between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., plus a virtual awards ceremony.
After their round of golf, each participant receives a drink ticket, meal and dessert to enjoy on the country club deck.
Proceeds this year support creating a pediatric-focused operating room suite, plus pediatric-focused areas in the emergency department and medical surgical unit at the hospital.
These improvements will allow Memorial to better accommodate young patients and their families in the Mount Washington Valley and offer important care close to home.
Last year’s event grossed over $45,000 to fund a new medical assistant program in a partnership with White Mountains Community College. The event has raised more than $1 million throughout its long history, purchasing many pieces of life saving equipment and supporting community health programs.
The tournament’s Presenting Sponsor is the Coleman Companies. Other sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and individuals with several including golfing at the event. Golfers may join the event as individuals or in teams of four. Sponsors and golfers are encouraged to sign up early to secure a tee time.
This year’s Golf Tournament Committee includes co-chairs, Mary Vigeant, NP, and Bayard Kennett, plus members Gail Paine, Peter Waugh, Rachael Brown, Corrine Ray, Kathy Sanderson, James Love, Kevin O’Brien, Diana McLaughlin, Becky Adams, Tim Kershner, Megan Penny and Art Mathisen.
For more information, or to sign up for golf or sponsorship, go to the golf event page online at memorialhospitalnh.org/golf or call Megan Penny at (603) 356-5461 ext. 2264 for more information.
