CONWAY — Memorial Hospital has expanded its COVID-19 testing center to be open on the weekends.
The drive-thru testing center is at the hospital has been open weekdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. since August. In addition, starting this past weekend the center is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays.
The testing is open to anyone regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the hospital’s dedicated line at (603) 356-0673.
Hospital spokesperson Tim Kershner noted the center will be open the day after Thanksgiving and throughout that weekend so that those needing a test to return to Canada or to college can get one.
While the hospital tells patients they will have the test results back within 72 hours, they have been coming back in 24 to 36 hours and are available through the hospital’s MyChart electronic medical records system. People are given instructions on how to sign up for MyChart when they get tested.
The testing center first opened in the spring of 2020 and continued until it closed this July. But reopened on week days a little over a month later on Aug. 9 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state started to rise again.
The number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire are continuing to rise, with the state reporting a seven-day average of 824 cases as of Monday (the most recent day for which that number is available on the state website).
In a Zoom meeting last Friday to update the community on the hospital’s response to the pandemic, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen noted that the number of people seeking a COVID test at the hospital remains high at around 600 people per week, as do the percentage of positive cases, which last week was 12 percent.
Hospital officials said last week, however that inpatient numbers of COVID patients did drop a little over the last two weeks. Owen said they were averaging two to three cases per day last week.
Hospital President Art Mathisen reported that the hospital was experiencing “a bit of a breather” in terms of numbers of inpatients overall — both COVID and non-COVID cases — as well as people coming to the emergency room.
He added the number of inpatients remains high throughout MaineHealth and New Hampshire hospitals.
“We’re one of two hospitals that have some capacity,” he said, noting that Memorial has been able to take some patients from other critical access hospitals to help with their capacity issues, something that was unheard of before COVID.
“Most of the hospitals in the system, including MMC, SMMC, that take the majority of our patients that need that higher level of care are pretty full, particularly the ICU beds,” he said.
Mathisen and Medical Director Matt Dunn both expect the hospital could get busier again quickly, especially with winter coming.
Dunn noted that the number of states reporting rising COVID cases jumped from 10 to 34 last week, and that cases are rising in the Mid-Atlantic states, New York and New England.
“This is a significant turn of events. It’s very concerning,” he said. “We were in a very similar position last year.”
But hospital officials also noted they have been dealing with COVID for a long time and now have more tools to fight it, from testing and monoclonal antibody treatments for people who are ill to masking, social distancing and vaccination to prevent illness.
“The number one thing is to get vaccinated,” Kershner said. “What’s going on now is preventable.”
