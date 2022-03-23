According to lifestyle medical doctors Joel Fuhrman, Milton Mills, Brooke Goldner and Alan Goldhamer, who use evidence-based nutrition to reverse disease, as well as cardiologists Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., Kim Williams, Baxter Montgomery and others who study the diet/disease connection, heart disease is “a foodborne illness,” a “toothless paper tiger that need never happen.”
Over 600,000 Americans suffer from this disease because of the S.A.D. or “standard American diet.” Too little is being done to promote true prevention over profit-driven treatment.
Statins continue to be prescribed, even though their efficacy, according to Dr. Pam Popper, founder of, The Wellness Forum, is about 1.3 percent, with long-term use resulting in cognitive decline.
How many people are on statins? According to Harvard Health, combine the 45-plus age groups and all genders, and it comes out that one in four Americans, ages 45 and older, are taking a statin.
There are roughly 127 million Americans over age 45. Presuming that there hasn’t been a big drop off in use since 2005-2008 (the latest period for the government health survey upon which these statistics are based) almost 32 million Americans take a statin. That’s the equivalent of the entire populations of Florida and Illinois combined.
As for stents, they do nothing to end the cause of atherosclerotic plaque and damaged endothelial health. According to health.costhelper.com, for patients without health insurance, total costs for stent implants are typically $11,000-$41,000 or more, depending on the type of stent and length of stay.
That’s a lot of veggies and fruits, what we should be eating to retard diseases from the fibreless, saturated-fat-filled, animal-centered diet we grew up (and out) with.
According to the CDC Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “Nothing kills more Americans than heart disease and stroke. More than 877,500 Americans die of heart disease or stroke every year — that’s one-third of all deaths. These diseases take an economic toll, as well, costing our health-care system $216 billion per year and causing $147 billion in lost productivity on the job.”
It begs the question why CDC hasn’t taken any lifestyle medicine courses or why the Centers for Disease Control’s $15.4 billion budget for fiscal year 2022 isn’t being spent on promoting the path to health, a whole food, plant-centric lifestyle.
What is the start of heart disease, leading to heart attack, the plaque or atherosclerotic build up that clogs blood flow to all vital organs, especially the heart?
Good question.
It begins with damage to the endothelium, which is made of endothelial cells, which provide the mechanism by which the gas, nitric oxide, is produced and used to carry blood cells through-out the arteries.
The endothelium is the thin layer of cells lining the artery walls. This lining is made from endothelial cells.
Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn Jr., author of “How to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease,” describes the endothelium as “the magic carpet, the life jacket and guardian of our blood vessels,” and notes it helps carry blood throughout our 60,000 miles of blood vessels through the production of nitric oxide.
Nitric oxide inhibits inflammation and in plentiful amounts, prevents us from ever developing blockages or plaques. Nitric oxide is a “vasodilator” and is also made into pills like nitroglycerin and Viagra. The natural means to optimize nitric oxide production is to eat what makes it and not eat what damages its production.
Eating foods with saturated animal fat and added oils make blood cells sticky and clump together, which makes it harder for them to flow adequately through the endothelium. Fatty food makes LDL cholesterol sticky. Sticky isn’t good.
Ischemic heart disease is the most common form of western (and expanding with western diets being exported) heart disease, caused by clogs or atherosclerotic plaque blockages, resulting in inadequate blood supply to the heart muscle. To the brain, it causes strokes. To the penis, erectile dysfunction, a symptom of heart disease (see the documentary, “The Game Changers,” for more on ED).
Cardiovascular experts agree that this delicate thin lining throughout blood vessels, called the endothelium, this delicate innermost lining of our arteries, when damaged by the animal and processed food-based diets, is the inception of heart disease leading to heart attacks, strokes and more.
What wonderful news that lifestyle doctors and cardiologists who see patients with severe blockages, angina, unable to walk or exert themselves without tiring, experiencing chest pain, can help them experience relief over time, simply by changing the very mechanism they themselves used to begin the lifelong process of damaging the circulatory system.
With the best prescription ever written, the whole food, plant-based lifestyle (see dresselstyn.com/site/plant-based-nutrition), injury to the body reverses itself, just as we heal from broken bones. What a celebration! The exact same nutritional excellence also cures other diseases associated with the S.A.D.
In his book, “How to Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease,” Esselstyn shows angiograms from patients suffering with blocked arteries. Over his thriving career, he’s helped thousands of patients return to health, add years to their lives in the most healthful way possible. Diseases reverse when cause is eliminated.
Cutting saturated fat, predominantly from eating animals, oils and dairy, and instead eating a variety of whole plant foods as nature intended, is the journey to wellness, endothelial health and optimal circulation.
What foods provide optimal endothelial function?
Another good question.
Greens. Beans. Veggies. Fruits. Only 8-10 percent of the American diet is veggies, fruits and whole grains. That’s a big problem. There is no fiber in animal products either. Eating greens tossed with vinegar multiple times daily, increases nitric oxide production.
So leave out the S.A.D., and bring in the happy!
Our genes are the gun. Our diet, the trigger. It’s called “epigenetics” and our fork is our true health-care delivery mechanism.
The bonus is never having to count calories or worry about amount of food you eat. Weight comes off and it ends the unmitigated cruelty to animals no one wants to see. The environment is relieved as well as we learn the actual cost of raising animals as products (see climatehealers.org).
Every body wins.
For more on why you should and how you can adopt a plant-based lifestyle, check out these superb websites:
• The Whole Food Plant Based Cooking Show with Jill Dalton at plantbasedcookingshow.com/author/jillymom.
• Chef Ramses Bravo’s courses, books and live sessions at bravopb.com/contact. Bravo is the chef and culinary instructor at TrueNorth Health Center.
• Chef AJ, author, speaker, chef and culinary whiz at chefaj.com/home.
• Meet the Esselstyns and learn about Dr. Esselstyn’s “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease Program” at dresselstyn.com/site/about/about-ann-jane-esselstyn.
• Join the five-day Nutritarian challenge with Dr. Joel Fuhrman, author of “How to Disease Proof Your Child” at doctorfuhrman.com
Laura Slitt owns Taste of Life, Cooking With Plants for the Planet.
