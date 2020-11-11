FRYEBURG, Maine — The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a blood drive at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 857 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Friday, Nov. 13, from noon-5 p.m.
Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment can call American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or John Berg at (207) 935-2395. Donors can also use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App to find blood donation opportunities and schedule an appointment.
Other blood drives are scheduled at the following times and locations:
• North Conway Community Center, 78 Norcross Circle, North Conway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 20 and Nov. 27.
• First Congregational Church of Ossipee, 50 Route 16B, Center Ossipee, noon-6 p.m., Nov. 23.
All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the blood donor app. Go to redcrossblood.org for more information.
