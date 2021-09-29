CONWAY — Thanks to the generosity of its members, the Mount Washington Valley Old Car Club gave Jen's Friends a large donation.
Old Car Club President Barry Gillman recently presented a check for $1,500 to Jen's Friends to assist in their efforts to help those battling cancer.
The check was accepted by Jen's Friends representatives Mary Anne Sledzinski, Barbara Theriault and Malcolm Badger at the Old Car Club's Monday night Cruise-in at Settlers Streetside on Sept, 20.
