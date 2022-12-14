AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in seasonal influenza activity statewide. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds residents and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine.

For millions of people every season, coming down with flu means a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches and fatigue. This can lead to time missed from work or school. Contracting flu can also result in more severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization and death.  

