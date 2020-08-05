OSSIPEE — Indian Mound Golf Course in Ossipee will once again host its annual Alzheimer’s Day fundraiser to benefit the MWV Adult Day Center on Saturday, Aug. 22.
The event includes 18 holes of golf, closest to the pin contest and prizes, and a barbecue lunch.
Football fans can even be photographed with all six of the New England Patriots’ Lombardi trophies. The public at large is also invited to stop by to speak with representatives from the MWV Adult Day Center, which opened in Center Conway last fall to serve the needs of those with memory loss and their caregivers.
Indian Mound Golf Course’s Assistant General Manager Wayne Grenier has a personal connection with the cause, as his father was diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago.
Over the past few years, the event has raised thousands of dollars for Alzheimer’s-related causes, including $1,300 last year, which he presented to the MWV Adult Day Center.
Now as a new trustee of the center, Grenier seeks to once again raise funds and awareness for this local resource.
Representatives from the MWV Adult Day Center will be at the course from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. to share information on the services the center offers, including adult day health services, pet, art and music therapies, exercise and caregiver support services provide respite and peace of mind.
Unlike at a traditional golf tournament, anyone golfing at Indian Mound Golf Course on Aug. 22 can participate in the various aspects of the fundraiser all day. Those wishing to golf can arrange for greens fees and cart rental for just $59, reserved directly through the course by calling (603) 539-7733.
Golfers can participate in contests out on the course. Pay $10 and golfers who are closest to the pin on any of their five par three holes can win a variety of donated prizes.
Anyone can take part in the cookout for just $10, serving burgers, hot dogs, chicken breast, potato salad, cole slaw and a cookie. With all of the food being donated by local vendors, all of its proceeds will go to the cause.
A highlight of this year’s Alzheimer’s Day is the unique opportunity to be photographed with all six New England Patriots’ Lombardi trophies, courtesy of Yesterday’s Legends. The Lombardi trophy is awarded each year to the winners of the NFL Super Bowl. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the MWV Adult Day Center.
Another way to be part of Alzheimer’s Day is through golf hole sponsorship. Highlight a business or pay tribute to a loved one with these 18-inch-by-24-inch signs, which will be displayed throughout the course for the day. To buy a sponsor sign for $100, call or email Wayne at (603) 986-9528 or wgrenierindianmound@gmail.com.
For more information on the MWV Adult Day Center, go to mwvadultdaycenter.org or call (603) 356-4980. To learn more about Indian Mound Golf Course, go to indianmoundgc.com.
