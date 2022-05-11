SUGAR HILL — “Talking About Death Won’t Kill You … and May Help You Live More Joyfully” is a new online and in-person series sponsored by the NH Alliance for End of Life Options, Brookhaven Hospice of NH and the Portsmouth Public Library.
“Talking About Death Won’t Kill You” covers the profound to the practical, helping to demystify and normalize conversations about mortality and death, and what really matters in our lives.
The series focuses on understanding and communicating our end of life wishes — a process that evolves over time as our lives change. These events will be held in hybrid format. Attend online through Zoom, or in person at the Portsmouth Public Library. Free and open to all.
“How to Live Forever” is Part 1 of this four-part series. It’s in two sessions, May 18 and 25, from 6:30-8 p.m. Sign up for one or both, though attending both is encouraged.
Session One, on Wednesday, May 18, focuses on the question: How we would live if we really knew we were going to die? We will challenge ourselves to bring this awareness into our daily lives. It’s the foundation for conversations with those who matter most — our health care proxy, medical providers, clergy and others — about how we want to approach our end.
Session Two, on Wednesday, May 25, offers the opportunity to dig deeper and take on questions in a “death over dinner” format, with facilitated small group discussion. It’s a way to practice having the conversations with no pressure, judgment, or expectations — and maybe even laugh a little.
Registration is required. Register for online or in person at Portsmouth Public Library, through their website: cityofportsmouth.com/library/death. You may also register by calling the NH Alliance for End of Life Options at (603)728-5557.
This series is supported with a grant from the NH Charitable Foundation.
Based in Sugar Hill, the New Hampshire Alliance for End of Life Options believes in sane, humane approaches to death and dying. It is a grassroots effort committed to education and advocacy in the service of better end-of-life experiences for all New Hampshire people. For more information, go to nhendoflifeoptions.org.
