CONWAY — Four local people who are making outstanding contributions to their communities — Mary Bastoni, Peter Fauver, Bernie Livingston and Barbara Theriault — were highlighted at the Gibson Center for Senior Services gala at the Majestic Theatre in Conway last Thursday.
About 140 people attended the event, a benefit for the Gibson Center’s programs, including Meals on Wheels, transportation and services for the homebound.
The center in North Conway runs these programs and others to help senior citizens live more active, social and fulfilled lives. Meals on Wheels provides fresh lunches, made by the Gibson Center staff, to seniors in their homes. The center also provides lunch in a community setting each weekday, exercise and arts programs at the center, trips and special events, and coordinates transportation to medical and other appointments.
The four locals took part in a panel discussion, led by Laura Knoy, a New Hampshire journalist known for her work as host of NHPR’s The Exchange. The discussion ranged from the work they do now and those who have inspired them to mentoring others and advice for living life well at any age.
Prior to the panel talk, attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres by Chef David Blodgett and a cash bar in the lobby and Majestic Cafe.
A silent auction was set up in the hallways outside the theater, with items including pieces of art, jewelry, a hand-made cribbage board, a corn hole set, maple syrup and many gift certificates to local businesses.
Bastoni of Fryeburg, Maine, is an artist, musician and actress who gives voice lessons and leads children’s theater programs. She spoke about working with people young and old to help them discover the talents that bring them joy and to find their voice, both literally and figuratively.
Bastoni recommended that everyone, no matter what age, think about “what it is you love … and can you find a place? Can you reach out and find something that for you would be very enjoyable and also help us as a community.”
Fauver of Conway retired as a Superior Court judge at age 70 but continues to serve as a judge-mediator in criminal cases by facilitating the resolution of the cases in an informal setting so that they don’t end up in court. This lessens the strain on the court system.
Fauver also is on the board of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and said one thing the society works to do is to involve young people in appreciating and protecting natural lands.
It’s really a matter of bringing them in as members of the association and having programs to encourage them to participate and get out there in the woods and fields and learn,” he said. “It’s very satisfying to see the younger people get out and appreciate what’s there. It’s a struggle at times but once they get out it’s worth it.”
Theriault, of Jackson, the current Ms. Mount Washington Valley and a board member of Jen’s Friends, talked about her experiences as a volunteer and recommended that everyone get involved in something.
“Everybody has to have an interest in something,” she said. “It doesn’t make any difference how old you are, if you have five minutes or $5 to give to something that you believe in, oh my goodness, that’s the most wonderful thing you can do.”
Livingston of Conway, a longtime track and field coach, talked about not defining himself as what he does.
“I always see myself as a person who does different things. If I identified myself, say, as strictly a coach, the day I stop coaching, what am I?” he said, adding that that is something he has mentored athletes about, because “at some point in time you’re not going to be an athlete anymore.”
All four talked about the importance of staying active. When asked by Knoy to offer one step they’d like everybody in this audience to take tomorrow to celebrate themselves as an older person and to celebrate the valley’s older population as a whole, Livingston offered this advice: “I would just say to everybody, please tomorrow be active mentally, physically, emotionally and socially, and if you’re so inclined, spiritually — every day. That’s the key. You’ve got to keep moving. You’ve got to keep doing stuff. To me, that’s the key to life.”
Both Gibson Center Executive Director Marianne Jackson and several people from the audience talked about the generosity and volunteerism of the people in the Mount Washington Valley.
“I had a list of about 20 people and luckily I could have picked the first four. But I could have picked almost any one of you,” she said to the audience. “I’m so happy to have all these people saying the things that I experience every day in this valley.”
She encouraged people to stop by the Gibson Center and said: “You’re welcome there. It’s not a place where it is spooky or anything. Nobody lives there. We just love the vibrancy and the chance to make this community a more accepting and wonderful, inclusive place. You are welcome to come and share your talent.”
For more information, contact the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231.
