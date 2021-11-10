CONCORD — New Hampshire will open up new fixed vaccination sites as it faces rising COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.
Health officials said Wednesday that the new sites will be open in two to three weeks, with the first two opening in Plymouth and Berlin. Northern New Hampshire has seen the greatest rise in case numbers in the state in recent weeks.
Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state is contracting with On-Site Medical Services to set up the sites. Vaccination appointments will be made using the state's VINI system, which was previously used to schedule appointments in New Hampshire.
Shibinette said that eventually, there will be four or five fixed vaccination locations in New Hampshire. Residents will also continue to be able to get vaccinated at pharmacies and doctor's offices.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in New Hampshire. Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said there are now 5,455 active cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, the most since Jan. 25.
Hospitalizations rose to 244, the most since Jan. 22
Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were announced Wednesday, bring the total number of deaths in the pandemic to 1,617.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he expects to see cases continue to rise as the weather gets colder, mirroring a surge last fall and winter. He said more schools are starting to schedule vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11, and he urged parents to vaccinate their eligible children.
He also said anyone eligible for a booster should get one when they can. Sununu was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said he has his booster shot scheduled for Friday.
"We need to be prepared," he said. "This is real. It's not going away any time soon, and folks need to take it very seriously."
— WMUR
