BRIDGTON, Maine — DFD Russell Medical Centers, a federally qualified health center that provides primary care services in rural Central Maine is expanding into the Bridgton community.
As of June 1, the primary care practice of Bridgton Primary Care in Bridgton, owned by Central Maine Healthcare, will be transitioning to DFD Russell Medical Centers — Bridgton to bring preventative dental care and behavioral health services to the Bridgton community in addition to strengthening access to high-quality, affordable primary health care.
Located at 25 Hospital Drive, Bridgton Primary Care provides family medicine, pediatrics and internal medicine care.
The primary care and internal medicine services currently offered by the Bridgton Primary Care group will now be offered by DFD.
Providers at the Bridgton location will predominantly remain the same and patients will not experience any disruption to their medical services.
DFD Russell Medical Centers first approached Central Maine Healthcare — Bridgton Primary Care with the idea of expanding health-care access in Bridgton in 2019.
Since then, the two organizations have been working together to determine how best to provide the services that are in highest demand in the Bridgton area — services such as dental care and behavioral health.
The new partnership will add preventative dental care and integrated behavioral health and psychiatric services. In essence, the partnership has been formed for the health and well-being of the Bridgton community.
DFD Russell Chief Executive Officer Laurie Kane-Lewis considers the transition an important step toward improving the overall health and well-being of the Bridgton community.
“DFD Russell Medical Centers has been serving Central and Western Maine since the 1970s as a federally qualified community health center with a full array of integrated health services,” Kane-Lewis said, “Our staff and board look forward to expanding services in the Bridgton area and bringing the resources an FQHC can offer — such as patient assistance, community health workers, care management, psychiatric nurse practitioner, integrated behavioral health and preventative dental care — in one location in coordination with specialty care provided by Bridgton Hospital.”
Bridgton Hospital President Peter J. Wright, FACHE, shares her sentiments.
“The strengthening of our partnership with DFD Russell Medical Centers is great news for the Lakes Region,” he said. “Their expertise in rural health care and their patient-centered approach will be a great benefit to our area. By working together, we will be able to provide more access to the high-quality primary health care, dental care and behavioral health services needed in our community.”
DFD Russell Medical Centers is a non-profit, federally qualified health center that has served rural Central Maine communities since 1979. Today, DFD is a leader in Maine, standing apart as a nationally recognized patient-centered medical home and offering pioneering, patient-centered primary care services. Learn more at dfdrussell.org.
Central Maine Healthcare is an integrated health-care delivery system serving 400,000 people living in central, western and Midcoast Maine. CMH’s hospital facilities include Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital. CMH also supports Central Maine Medical Group, a primary and specialty care practice organization.
Other system services include the Central Maine Heart and Vascular Institute, a regional trauma program, LifeFlight of Maine’s southern Maine base, the Central Maine Comprehensive Cancer Center and other high-quality clinical services. For more informaion, go to cmch.org.
