CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division for Children, Youth and Families recently released its inaugural procurement forecast, which will provide a roadmap to guide the expansion of evidence-based prevention services to keep children safe and strengthen families across New Hampshire.
The procurement forecast summarizes the results of a request for information issued in September 2019, and outlines new details about plans to make further enhancements to DCYF’s existing service array.
Over the next year, DCYF expects to release procurements and work with other DHHS divisions to introduce new service models focused on keeping children safely at home with their families, supporting families who have been reunified, and providing critical services to families in need before a crisis requires DCYF intervention.
“Child and family well-being belongs to all of us, and community partners play a pivotal role in helping us deliver services to strengthen and support families in New Hampshire,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
“We are excited to continue our current partnerships with community organizations that engage with families across the state every day and look forward to building new ones, so that our children, families and communities can be healthy and strong.”
“We know that strong families can lead to safer children and healthier communities,” said DCYF Director Joseph E. Ribsam. “Collaboration with our community partners across the state will ensure that our families have the services they need, when they need them most. We are grateful for the organizations that stepped forward and shared their perspective on how to best position our services so our families can thrive and we look forward to working with them so our families can be at their best.”
The first Request for Proposals is for multisystemic therapy, which provides support for youth with behavioral health needs that put them at risk of entering out-of-home care. Studies have shown that 91 percent of youth who receive multisystemic therapy remain home upon completion of the program, and that 86 percent of youth remained in school and employed.
Services secured through the frocurement forecast will augment current DCYF programs and initiatives, which include community-based voluntary services, programs such as Strength to Succeed, Roadmap to Reunification, the foster care nursing program and the presence of family violence prevention specialists and master licensed alcohol and drug abuse counselors in district offices.
To read the procurement forecast, go to dhhs.nh.gov/dcyf/documents/procurement-forecast-2020.pdf.
