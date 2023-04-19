Joe Ribsam.jpg

Joe Ribsam

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announces that Joe Ribsam, director of the Division for Children, Youth and Families, has planned his departure from DHHS on June 1 after five years on the job.

Ribsam has accepted the position of director of child welfare and juvenile justice policy at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a nationally recognized foundation focused on the well-being of children and youth.

