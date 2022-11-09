Eric Y. Loo, MD, a pathologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, was recently inaugurated as the 191st president of the New Hampshire Medical Society (NHMS). He is first Asian-American ever to serve as president of NHMS. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Eric Y. Loo, MD, is the first Asian-American named president of NHMS in its 191-year history
LEBANON — Eric Y. Loo, MD, a pathologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health and New Hampshire’s only academic medical center, was inaugurated as the 191st president of the New Hampshire Medical Society (NHMS) for 2023 at its Annual Scientific Meeting on Oct. 29. Loo succeeds Eric Kropp, MD, as NHMS’ 2022 president. He is first Asian-American ever to serve as president of NHMS.
During his term, Loo’s goal is to help increase and recruit physicians in becoming more active in shaping New Hampshire health policy and regulations. “Physicians are naturally leaders and counselors—we lead every time we stand up for our patients and colleagues,” he said.
Loo is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology, hematopathology, and molecular genetic pathology. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and medical degree from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. He completed his residency and fellowship training at the University of Southern California, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of New Mexico.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Loo as our new president for the Medical Society,” said James Potter, CEO and executive vice president of NHMS. “He continues a proud tradition of having Dartmouth Health physicians serve in this role, following Dr. John Butterly, who was president in 2016.”
