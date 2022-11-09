Eric Y. Loo

Eric Y. Loo, MD, a pathologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, was recently inaugurated as the 191st president of the New Hampshire Medical Society (NHMS). He is first Asian-American ever to serve as president of NHMS. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Eric Y. Loo, MD, is the first Asian-American named president of NHMS in its 191-year history

LEBANON — Eric Y. Loo, MD, a pathologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, a member of Dartmouth Health and New Hampshire’s only academic medical center, was inaugurated as the 191st president of the New Hampshire Medical Society (NHMS) for 2023 at its Annual Scientific Meeting on Oct. 29. Loo succeeds Eric Kropp, MD, as NHMS’ 2022 president. He is first Asian-American ever to serve as president of NHMS.

