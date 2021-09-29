CONWAY — Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling has announced the official expansion of services and the opening of new offices at 515 Main St. in Gorham and 111 Saranac St. in Littleton.
As part of the expansion, Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling is now going to include medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders to go along with their array of existing services.
The services they provide include mental health and substance use counseling with licensed clinicians, EMDR therapy, neurofeedback and the Impaired Driver Care Management Program.
Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling was founded by Stacie Leclerc MLADC, LCMHC. Leclerc earned her master’s degree in counseling from Naropa University in Boulder, Colo., and has worked in a variety of settings with adolescents and adults.
As a dual-licensed clinician, she specializes in substance use disorders, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and life transitions.
The therapeutic approach of the Blue Heron staff is client-centered, using evidence-based practices to assist clients in developing strategies to overcome challenges. In a judgment-free setting, clients feel supported while working toward recovery by addressing the relationship between behaviors, thoughts, and feelings with goal-oriented strategies.
Leclerc operates her practice out of Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling’s main office located at 3277 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
The MAT program will operate under the care of FNP Judith Baker and provide an innovative approach to substance use disorder treatment for addiction patients.
As a family nurse practitioner, Baker has worked over the past 19 years with many individuals struggling with addiction, as well as other disease processes. She has lived and worked in New Hampshire for her entire career.
Baker received a bachelor of science degree in nursing; master of sciencee in Nursing, and an American Nursing Credential Center Board Certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner through University of New Hampshire. Her goal is to provide a safe therapeutic environment offering the latest evidence-based clinical care services, supporting sustainable, long term recovery directly and indirectly to individuals, families and communities suffering from addiction.
"I am excited to become part of Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling,” said Baker. “I am also happy to have the opportunity to participate in a tangible way by providing care in an atmosphere of respect and acceptance.
Blue Heron Neurofeedback and Counseling is open Mondays-Fridasy from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information about this treatment program or to schedule an appointment please call (603) 356-6400. You can also go to blueheroncounseling.org. Most major insurance plans are accepted.
