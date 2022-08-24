Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is right around the corner, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Licensed, appointed and certified agents are allowed to start discussing 2023 plans with clients on Oct. 1. But you have to wait until Oct. 15 to submit an application.
Each year, companies can decide to be more competitive or scale back benefits.
If you are on a plan, today, your company will mail you a booklet with all the benefit changes on your plan for the upcoming year. You ought to discuss how this effects you with a licensed, appointed and certified agent.
These days everybody watching TV sees the ads urging you to call to see “if you qualify for more benefits.” Their hook is to get you on the phone and see if they can sign you up. Typically the benefits they tout, are only available for a small slice of Medicare beneficiaries. My recommendation is always to work with a local agent. When you run in to rude surprises, Joe Namath, or whomever, will not be there for you to call and ask for help. Your local agent will.
It is true that there are plans that cost $0 a month, and will pay down a portion of your Part B premium. Often, they are still not a good deal if you use your hospital benefit. However, sometimes they are an excellent fit. Anybody getting VA prescription benefits and Medicare is a category where the fit can be really good.
Your agent’s job is to look, with you, at your prescriptions, doctors, and special needs to determine which approach is the best fit. The fascinating part is that everybody has a different set of needs. One size does not fit all. Agents are trained in how to protect your personal information.
The two populations with the largest benefit lists available are people on both Medicare and Medicaid, and people with VA prescription benefits. Chances are good you don’t fit either of those. Available benefits are still pretty impressive.
I speak with clients all the time who think they know what they want, but after learning more about their wide range of options, see a better way to go. My mantra is, “If you aren’t confused by Medicare, you aren’t paying enough attention.” I have looked myself up on Medicare.gov and seen the wrong answer about my prescription costs.
It costs you nothing to inquire about your available benefits. It costs you nothing to apply for a new plan. Licensed agents are allowed to give you advice. There are unlicensed advisors who can only give you information. The difference is large.
I, for one, work with people all year long, and know how to dig deep to figure out which plan is likely the best fit. The decision is always yours.
“Remember that you are absolutely a unique individual, just like everybody else.” — Margaret Mead
