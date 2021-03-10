CONWAY — The response from veterans signing up for the VA vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday in Conway has been good but there are still plenty of slots for people to get vaccinated, but veterans must act quickly as the signups close at noon today.
The clinic is open to all veterans who are enrolled in the Veterans Affairs health-care system. Vaccinations are by appointment only.
Kristin Pressly, public affairs officer for the VA Manchester Healthcare System said Wednesday that 307 people have signed up to get the shot, which will be the new single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Enrolled veterans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA should contact VA Manchester’s call center at (800) 892-8384, Ext. 3199 to schedule an appointment.
The location of the vaccination clinic will be Kennett High School, and the VA Manchester Healthcare System said those who sign up will be told where to go.
The clinic is not being held at the the Community Based Outreach Clinic in Conway, Pressly said, in order to avoid having too many people in that space and to avoid having walk-ins just show up.
Pressley said the cutoff time for scheduling an appointment was set at noon Thursday in order to give the VA time to prepare and coordinate the number of doses needed.
The Manchester VA Medical Center last week opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age, and is also scheduling vaccination appointments in its Manchester. Scheduling for these appointments is also through the VA Manchester’s call center at (800) 892-8384 ext. 3199. The appointment line is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
Designated caregivers enrolled in VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Support may also receive vaccine with the veteran for whom they care. The veteran must be present at the vaccination appointment with the enrolled caregiver.
As of March 2, VA Manchester Healthcare System reported it has administered vaccination to the VA Medical Center workforce and about 20 percent of its enrolled veterans.
If you are a veteran and have not enrolled in VA healthcare, you can learn how to sign up by going to va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply. You can also download the application at va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/10-10EZ-fillable.pdf or call the toll-free hotline at (877) 222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to get help.
For more information, go to manchester.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.
