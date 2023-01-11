By Janice Moon Crawford
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
MWV Age Friendly Communities would like to invite you to participate in a community wide winter fitness challenge. To participate you can print off the Winter Bingo Card from the MWV Age Friendly Facebook page and complete as many activities as you can (they do not have to be in a row) to be entered into a drawing.
To show that you have completed the activities you can take a picture of your activity and share it on our Facebook page or just put your initials in the box on the back with a quick note about what you did in the space available.
The completed bingo card can be dropped off at the Gibson Center, your local library, or you can take a picture of the front and back and email it to mwvwellness@gmail.com with your name address and phone number.
You will earn points to be entered into a drawing each month. Each box is worth one point, but you can earn two points per box by doing the activity with a multigenerational partner such as a grandparent and grandchild partner, parent child partner or find someone who is not related to you but needs a partner anyway. Every point earned will also earn you an entry into the drawing. Five points earns five entries and 10 points earns 10 entries. The more points the more chances of winning.
For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/1756472674734112
The ABCs OF ADUs
A guide to accessory dwelling units and how they expand housing options for people of all ages is available as a primer for elected officials, policymakers, local leaders, homeowners, consumers and others. “The ABCs of ADUs” is an award-winning, 24-page introductory and best-practices guide for how towns, cities, counties and states can include accessory dwelling units in their mix of housing options.
Featuring accessory dwelling unit policies and projects from Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Oakland, California; and Washington, D.C. containing information about financing and budgeting for an accessory dwelling unit project as well as visuals that show how ADUs can be easily designed to serve people of differing ages and abilities.
If you have considered an accessory dwelling unit as part of your property in an effort to ease the housing deficit in the valley, for more information, go to aarp.org/livable-communities/housing.
The Affordable Connectivity Program: If you or someone you know needs assistance to bring the internet into your home, help available through the Affordable Connectivity Program. For more information, go to fcc.gov/acp.
