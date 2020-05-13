CONWAY — The MWV Adult Day Center in Center Conway hosted its first ever cookie drive-through at the center on May 8.
The center has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID pandemic, and the staff has continued to do outreach and virtual activities with their participants, who are community members with dementia, and their caregivers.
Guests and families were invited to come to the ADC for a freshly baked muffin, a hot drink courtesy of Aroma Joe’s, which donated the coffee, and a bag of cookies to take home.
Guests were first greeted by a giant banner welcoming them. Then, RN Coordinator Julie Anne VanDyne and two of her daughters, Vanessa and Nadia Van Dyne, were the guests first "stop."
Julie Anne welcomed each guest, made sure everyone who wanted a mask had one, and checked in on people’s health and well-being.
The girls said hello and showed guests the uplifting messages on the signs they made. Between the RN Welcome stop and the mobile cafe at the center portico, guests stopped to talk with staff, volunteers and program teachers (including Dixie Lea from Sunshine Yoga and Jeanne Limmer from Jeanne Limmer Dance Studios) lined up along the driveway.
When they arrived at the portico, staff and volunteers tending the cafe got to visit with and serve the guests and their families a hot beverage and fresh baked goods.
For at least one of the guests, the cookie drive-through was the first time they had been out of the house since social distancing began.
Several said that they had been looking forward to the drive-through all week and hoped the ADC would do it again.
MWV Adult Day Center has been offering daily online programming since the pandemic began. Every morning guests receive an email with a note about any holiday or other significance to the day, like National Nurse’s Day; updates on center activities, such as inviting folks to fill out a survey about services; and an online schedule of events.
Monday through Friday at 1 p.m., the center hosts a Zoom Meeting with guests and families. Topics range from Signs of Spring to what chores people did as children to showing or telling each other about a tool they “just cannot live without.”
The Zoom meetings also include a mid-Zoom stretch and an end-of-Zoom “Brain Game.” Brain Games are usually trivia or word fills.
In addition to Zoom, on weekdays the center provides links to a pre-recorded exercise video (including yoga offered by Sunshine Yoga and Christie Rochette, and dance offered by Jeanne Limmer) and either a pre-recorded “coffee talk” on Tuesdays and Thursdays or a link to Facebook Live videos on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
In addition, the center calls families at least once every week, regularly mails out activity packets, delivered May Day bags directly to people’s doorsteps and has been known to deliver frozen meals and groceries when families needed support in safely accessing food.
For more information, call (603) 356-4980 or go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
