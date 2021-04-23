CONWAY — The North Conway Public Library is officially changing its name to “Pope Memorial Library.”
The library’s board of directors voted to approve the name change in honor of Lyman Pope, the prime donor of the library’s recently completed expansion project.
Pope donated $3 million-$3.9 million building project and will donate another $2 million to the endowment soon.
“We are thrilled to name our library after Lyman Pope,” said Board President Neill Osgood. “Lyman’s generosity and devotion to the library will help the library endure for years to come, as will our mission to enhance the quality of life of our patrons and of the community.”
According to Library Director Andrea Masters, "Few people probably know that the North Conway Library was named the George Walker Library for several years in the early 1900's. Yes, this is how we honor our major donors. I personally think that this name change is well deserved and I am honored to work in this beautiful library that bears Lyman Pope's name."
Masters added that even though the new signage has been added to the building, "it will still take us a while to change everything else: letterhead, stamps and all the other business necessities.
"But most important of all: You can still make out your checks to 'NCPL' if you want to take advantage of the $50,000 challenge grant from the Ham Foundation," she said.
"We all are looking forward to seeing you in our beautiful new building," Masters said.
The library is located at 2719 S. Main St. in North Conway. For more information, call (603) 356-2961.
