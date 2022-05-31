CHATHAM — Chatham Historical Society will be hosting a Paint Night fundraiser.
Maryann Eastman will be giving step-by-step instructions as participants paint along using acrylics. Painters may stand or sit during the class.
Paint Night is designed for beginning painters. Members of the group will be painting lilacs, but the process learned can be applied to any subject.
Maryann has hosted several Paint Night events over the years and says, “We always have a lot of fun. People are always pleased to know that, yes, they can paint.”
This event will take place at the Chatham Historical Society's schoolhouse at Center Chatham, from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $40 which includes all materials and light refreshments, and each participant will have a finished painting to take home.
The society has received a gift scholarship from a member to pay the registration fee for a junior high or high school student who would like to learn to paint. Preference is given to students from Chatham or Stow. For more information or to reserve a place at an easel, email chathamnhhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call (603) 694-3388. Prepayment is required; checks can be mailed to Chatham Historical Society, 1061 Main Road, Chatham, NH 03813.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.