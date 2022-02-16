Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the 2022 Valley Ms. Event on Sunday, March 13 at Theater in the Wood, in Intervale, with the show starting at 3:00pm. Thirteen women of all ages will represent their non-profit organization for a collaborative fund-raising event and the chance to win $500 for their charity.
There are four easy sections to this event.
-- Each contestant will be interviewed by the event judges in a panel forum. The judges will be scoring each contestant on her ability to talk with a board and answer questions about her interest in and passion for the organization she is representing.
-- Each contestant will introduce herself to the audience and judges and deliver a prepared speech about her sponsoring organization and its impact on her life.
-- Each contestant will present herself on stage in formal attire directly following Public Speaking. Watch them strut their stuff while you cheer them on – it’s all for fun and charity.
-- Each contestant and her organization must decorate a container with her name and the name of her sponsoring organization on it, where audience members may cast a “vote” with their money. The contestant with the most money will gain the most points and receive a special award.
These “Cash Cans” will be displayed by the organization in advance of the event to collect more donations and many of the ladies have created online fund-raising pages too. There are even some great events happening prior to March. Following the event, money from each of these containers will benefit their sponsoring organization.
The 2022 Mount Washington Valley Ms. contestants are: Sandra Abbott, representing Bartlett Roundhouse Preservation Society; Holly Bartlett, representing White Mountains Pride; LeeAnna Bushey, representing North Conway Community Center; Rebekah Bushey, representing Robert Frost Public Charter School; Holly Fougere, representing Arts In Motion Theater Company; Brianna Goldblatt, representing Mount Washington Valley Skating Club; Ciara Neidlinger, representing M&D Playhouse; Amelia Severy, representing MWV Arts Association; Barbara Theriault, representing Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation; Alicia Tirey, representing Harvest Hills Animal Shelter; Katelyn Webster, representing Miss MWV Teen Scholarship Program; Hannah-Jo Weisberg, representing Believe In Books Literacy Foundation and Eileen Whalen, representing Conway Area Humane Society.
The winners’ organization receives $500 in cash; the winner herself receives a crown and sash, plus prizes collected by the participants (the runner-up also receives prizes). Admission to the show is $10 per person and may be paid at the door. For additional information, join the event page on Facebook or contact Lisa DuFault, valleypromotions@gmail.com.
