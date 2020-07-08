CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Library is once again open to the public, with parameters in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The State Library has been closed to the public since the governor instituted stay-at-home orders in March.
But throughout the pandemic, the library has continued to offer services that do not require face-to-face interaction. Those services include fielding reference questions, providing digital materials and offering professional development support to public and school libraries throughout the state.
Opening to the public will allow the library to again provide on-site patron-driven services as well, including access to genealogy resources, microfilm and other materials in its collection of more than 600,000 items.
The library is open by appointment Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m.
Appointments will be scheduled on the half-hour in 30- and 60-minute sessions. In order to enact cleaning protocols, times will be strictly adhered to.
State libraries across the U.S. are initiating limited duration appointments as a way of balancing access to materials with patron and employee safety.
Patrons are strongly encouraged to schedule appointments in advance by contacting the State Library through its “Ask a Librarian” service, available at nh.gov/nhsl or by calling 603-271-2144. Walk-up appointments may be accommodated but will depend on availability.
The State Library continues to encourage patrons needing assistance with reference questions to use the “Ask a Librarian” service.
In keeping with Center for Disease Control recommendations, anyone entering the State Library will be required to wear a mask; patrons who do not have their own masks will be provided with one.
Social distancing recommendations of 6 feet of space between patrons and the staff will be in effect.
For more information, visit nh.gov/nhsl.
