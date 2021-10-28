CONWAY — Neighbors on Hillside Avenue and Muster Road, located off West Side Road in Conway, have been enjoying each other’s company as well as some good home-cooked chili while maintaining their social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents held their second annual Hillside Avenue and Muster Road Chili Cookoff on Sunday.
“It was a blast,” said resident Joe Lentini. “This was the second year, and it’s really grown into something that I can see us wanting to continue when this pandemic is over.”
On Sunday, neighbors gathered in Mike Tamulis and Laraine Cormack’s backyard.
Marie and Barney Gambino had hosted the inaugural event.
“This year, we were up from five chili entries to seven and had a few cornbread entries, and new this year was a dessert award,” said Lentini. “It was a free and fun event that all the neighbors were invited to.”
He said approximately 35 neighbors (up from 20 in 2020) gathered to enjoy some chili and conversation, not to mention help judge the entries.
Fellow resident Jennifer McCracken explained how the judging took place.
“Everyone received 10 tickets to vote for their favorite chili and cornbread and could distribute their tickets however they chose,” she said. “Participants each received a chili medal, and the winner received the coveted trophy.”
Lentini said there was quite a variety of different chilis.
Taking top honors was Christine Perk for her beef, hot sausage and bacon chili.
Second place went to Tamulis for his beef chili. Diana Lynch garnered third with her beef and ground turkey chili.
First place in the cornbread category went to Julie Butler with her buttermilk recipe.
New was a dessert category. Ilda Franco won it with her apple cake and cookies.
McCracken and Lentini say the neighbors have bonded even more since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, along with the chili cookoff, for Easter, Cormack and Tamulis organized a stone soup gathering. Neighbors dropped off their offerings (canned vegetables, spices, potatoes, etc) and in the afternoon, and everyone got to take home a cup of soup.
“It was a great way to wish each other a happy Easter but still remain outside and socially distant,” McCracken said.
A second gathering, she said, Christmas in July, was held under the Gambinos’ oak tree.
“The oak tree has been a wonderful gathering space this summer for the Gambinos to be able to see friends and family outside when they normally would not have been able to visit due to the pandemic,” McCracken said.
“We all enjoy each other’s company,” Lentini said. “I think we’ve come to appreciate everyone a little bit more (during the pandemic).”
