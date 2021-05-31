The Mountain Garden Club's annual plant sale will be held at the North Conway Community Center on Saturday, June 5, from 9:30-11:30 am. Locally grown perennials, annuals, hanging baskets and garden décor will be sold at reasonable prices. Come early for the best selections.
Experienced garden club members will be on hand to give planting and growing advice about plants for sale. Proceeds from the sale stay in the community in the form of scholarships and community beautification projects.
Through the plant sale and other fundraisers, the club expects to continue its tradition of awarding $6,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors and college students pursuing environmental studies.
The Mountain Garden Club established this scholarship program with the intent of encouraging students to pursue post secondary education in plant science disciplines, such as horticulture, agriculture, forestry, land management, and environmental science.
The scholarship is named in memory of Alice T. Madden, a lifetime garden club member, who was dedicated to assisting the youth of Mount Washington Valley in their pursuit of higher education in any of the green educational disciplines. The scholarship is one of the avenues through which the Mountain Garden Club honors its core values of giving back to the Mount Washington Valley.
The mission of the Mountain Garden Club is dedicated to promoting horticultural education, civic beautification, and conservation through volunteerism and friendship throughout Mount Washington Valley.
Each year, club volunteers plant and maintain 15 public gardens throughout the MWV as part of its Valley Beautification Sites project. Other community initiatives include the WOW gardens, assisting with Story Land Gardens, and supporting a variety of youth projects.
The June 5 plant sale signals the arrival of spring, and has become a popular and beloved tradition. The MGC Plant Sale is open to the public. Club members look forward to welcoming local residents and visitors, as we eagerly return to our spring events. For more information about the sale or other garden club activities, go to mountaingardenclub.org.
