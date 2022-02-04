CONWAY — The Bierman Autism Centers of Warren, R.I., recently chose Assistance Canine Training Services (ACTS) of North Conway to receive a $1,000 donation in honor of Freesia, their facility assistance dog. Giving back to the community is a part of a holiday tradition at Bierman and each location team chooses who will be the recipient. The Warren location chose to recognize the work Freesia is doing by supporting ACTS.
Freesia was raised by volunteers Steven Hayden and Monica Philbin of Meredith and completed a two-year training program with ACTS. She was teamed with Maeve London, an occupational therapist working with children diagnosed with autism at Bierman, last November. Since then, Freesia has been changing lives and helping people every day.
“Working with Freesia has enhanced my therapy in innumerable ways; ACTS did a fantastic job preparing her to work with children,’’ Maeve said. “Whether she is putting on a costume to target dressing skills, catching a ball thrown for upper limb coordination or ‘reading’ obedience commands written out by clients, Freesia increases engagement and therapeutic outcomes every day.”
She added: “As everyone’s favorite coworker, Freesia increases morale and supports her team with enthusiasm. I am forever grateful to ACTS and Bierman for making this partnership possible, and to Freesia for being the best therapist on four paws!”
Kathy Metz, executive director of ACTS, expressed her appreciation for the center’s support.
“We are proud of the work Freesia is doing and are very grateful for the staff of the Bierman Center for choosing ACTS as the recipient of their donation,” she said.
“While our service dogs profoundly affect the life of one person, our facility dogs touch the lives of many. Freesia is a wonderful example of the important work being done by our ACTS dogs.”
Bierman Autism Centers, according to its website, “is a place where young kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication.”
Bierman currently is expanding in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, go to biermanautism.com.
ACTS is “a North Conway based non-profit training service and facility dogs. Founded in 2007 under the umbrella of the Nathaniel J. Williams Foundation, the organization’s mission is to acquire, raise, train and place assistance dogs with persons with disabilities and organizations/clinicians working with persons with emotional, psychological, developmental or physical problems.
ACTS is a registered 501(c)(3) organization.” Learn more at assitancecanine.org.
