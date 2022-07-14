CUTLINE:
Kismet Rock Foundation students prepare for a day of rock climbing at Cathedral Ledge in North Conway with Kismet Program Manager Ara Morton and Cathedral Mountain Guides Grant Simmons, Freddie Wilkinson and Aramy Cho. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kismet Rock Foundation kicked off its 23rd year of programming by welcoming its first group of returning students on June 26. The 2022 program will run for six weeks with a new group of students arriving each week.
“Kismet’s function is to teach underserved youth technical rock climbing while offering them a family-like atmosphere to connect with peers across a spectrum of differing backgrounds,” said Trustee Peter Masterson. “It offers participants an opportunity to find their potential in a safe and supportive environment while getting a glimpse into a life that many people take for granted.”
Kismet serves youth from eight New England towns including Boston, Mass.; Portland and Fryeburg, Maine; and Manchester, Berlin, Gorham and Bartlett,. Every student is provided a scholarship and attends a one-week program each summer for four years.
“I am beyond excited to spend the summer climbing and connecting with such an incredible group of students,” said Program Manager Ara Morton. “I am excited as well to share this experience with a community of house staff, interns, volunteers, and rock guides from Cathedral Mountain Guides who exemplify kindness and empathy to a person.”
"We can't thank our supporters enough for making this important program possible," said Executive Director Krissy Fraser. "It is truly transformative for these students and it would not be possible without the generosity of so many friends of Kismet."
The Kismet program is made possible by the support of donors and foundations including the NH Charitable Foundation, Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund of NHCF, Matthew and Martha Masiello Family Fund of NHCF, the Gibson Woodbury Foundation, New Hampshire Electric Coop, The Kendal C. and Ana Ham Charitable Foundation, Cliff Bar Family Foundation, Samuel P. Hunt Foundation, the Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Foundation, Crocker Catalyst Foundation and the Davis Conservation Foundation.
Founded in 2000 by local climbing instructor and pianist Mike Jewell, Kismet Rock Foundation nourishes the physical, intellectual, and emotional development of underserved rural and urban children throughout New England before they enter their formative teen years.
The organization provides a comprehensive education in technical rock climbing within the context of a stable and loving family-like atmosphere.
To learn more and support Kismet Rock Foundation visit kismetrockfoundation.org.
