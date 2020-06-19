JACKSON — The Jackson Community Association has announced with pleasure and pride the recipients of their 2020 college scholarships in these extraordinary times. The scholarships are awarded to high school graduates who are residents of Jackson and are continuing their secondary education.
The recipients for 2020 (and the colleges they will be attending) are:
• Marissa Henry: University of New Hampshire.
• Braeden Bailey: Bryant University.
• Grace Castonguay: University of Vermont.
• Helen Badger: Bates College.
• Maggie Miller: University of Vermont.
• Maeve Weeder: Whitman College.
• Esmae Doucette: Stony Brook University.
• Dawson Santoro: Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
The Jackson Community Association, a non-profit organization formerly known as the Bertha Rogers Fund, can date its origins back to 1925. Bertha Rogers was a young woman born in 1899 in Beverly, Mass. She came each summer with her father to the Jackson Falls House.
Bertha Rogers grew to love the area and wanted to do something for the children of Jackson, some of whose families needed assistance with life’s necessities. She began what became a long tradition of providing scarves, mittens, hats, games and candy each Christmas at a town-wide holiday party, much to the delight of all the children.
She decided to officially incorporate the JCA in 1961, granting the organization an endowment to support an annual Christmas party as well as “to promote and aid charitable and worthwhile causes in Jackson.” at the discretion of the trustees.
In 1963, the JCA began to award scholarships to Jackson students pursuing post-high school education, and more recently supporting projects in the Town of Jackson and purchasing needed supplies for the Grammar School. Jackson’s generous benefactor, Miss Bertha Rogers, died in 1989 at the age of 89.
For more information about the JCA, go to jackson-nh.org/home/pages/history-jackson-community-association.
Jackson Community Association Trustees include Anne McBride Kantack, president; Carol Ludington, treasurer; Emily Benson, secretary; and Mary Badger and Gloria Hutchings, trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.