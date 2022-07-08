in Conservation Group will lead a Groundwater Education Through Water Evaluation and Testing (GET WET!) program on Wednesday, July 27, from 2- 3:30 p.m. at the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth Village. Participants will be able to test their well water for six different parameters, learn about common water quality issues, local water resources, groundwater research, and how to get their well water tested for other contaminants of concern. There will be a station for testing samples for microplastics where participants can learn all about GMCG’s new microplastics research happening this year.
This program is free and open to the public, including children and families. Participants may conduct their own water tests with guidance from GMCG, or have their samples tested for them.
People are asked to pre-register for the program by contacting education@gmcg.org. Participants should bring a water sample from home to the event. Follow these instructions for taking your water sample. Please use a glass jar that can hold 8-12 ounces to avoid plastic contamination. Step 1) Remove aerators from faucet. Step 2) Run coldwater for 10 minutes. Step 3) Fill bottle to the top and cap tight. Step 4) Bring to the library by 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 27.
This program is made possible by generous support from The Tamworth Foundation.
GMCG is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
GMCG also partners with our friends across the border in Parsonsfield and Porter Maine through the Saco River Corridor Commission. Founded in 1997, GMCG is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities.
It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense approaches to resolving problems.
